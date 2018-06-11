Woman makes "angel wraps" in memory of local baby

NEOGA, Ill. (WAND) - A local woman is using her pain to bring blessings to others.

Vickie Mendenhall's great-granddaughter passed away at only four and a half months old.

Violet Kiest died while napping. Her cause of death has not yet been determined.

The Kiests are a military family. They used to live in Mattoon, moved away, but are coming back to the area now.

Her parents, Josh and Alexandra Kiest, and her family started an acts of kindness campaign called "For the Love of Violet," which has now spread all across the country with people doing both small and large acts of kindness for one another in the child's memory.

For her part, Mendenhall decided to sew and donate "angel wraps."

The wraps are given to families who have lost a baby and are being donated to Sarah Bush Lincoln's Women & Children's Center.

When a child is born too soon and passes away, the infants can be placed in the wraps so the families can say goodbye.

It is a heart breaking thought, but the wraps can bring comfort to families as they are able to keep a beautiful quilt worn, even ever so briefly, by their babies.

Violet's mother is continuing to encourage people to participate in "For the Love of Violet" and has made cards with little Violet's photo and story on them for people to share with others.

For those wishing to join in, you can visit "For the Love of Violet" on Facebook by clicking HERE.