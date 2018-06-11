Anonymous donor helps comedy club stay open

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A local comedy club that has been open for almost two decades was set to shut their doors, until an anonymous donor came forward.

Donnie B's Comedy Club and West side Pub and Grill at 3455 Freedom Dr. closed Saturday and on Monday afternoon a woman came forward to help them stay open, to the tune of $20,000

The club cited declining attendance and funds as the reason. Donnie B's has been open in Springfield for the past 19 years.

The club started a fundraising campaign earlier this year to try and raise $30,000.