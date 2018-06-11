Lawsuit against Cubs over video board denied

WASHINGTON (WAND) – The Supreme Court has denied a lawsuit by rooftop clubs, which claimed a new video board blocks their view of Wrigley Field in Chicago.

Skybox on Sheffield and Lakeview Baseball Club claimed in 2015 that a right-field video board violates a 2004 revenue-sharing agreement and hurts their view of Cubs games. The Supreme Court refused to hear it Monday after a three-judge panel on the 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals dismissed it.

Judge Virginia Kendall ruled the board is acceptable because the agreement permits “any expansion of Wrigley Field approved by government authorities”.

Since the Supreme Court didn’t hear the case, the Court of Appeals decision is final.