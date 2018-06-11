Police: Gun pointed at store worker, cash stolen

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a robbery at gunpoint ended with two men stealing cash.

Officers say they responded after midnight Sunday to Citgo Gas Station, which is located in the 1200 block of Bowman Ave. in Danville. A worker told them two men came into the store.

A press release from police says one of the men pointed a handgun at the worker as the second took cash from the register. They say the men ran from the scene in a southbound direction on Bowman Avenue. There were no injures.

The worker said the men are black and had on dark-colored hoodies.

Police want anyone with information to call Danville police at (217)431-2250. Vermilion County Crime Stoppers is accepting anonymous tips at (217)446-TIPS.