Missing person search is ongoing in Pawnee

PAWNEE, Ill. (WAND) - Deputies say "all searchable areas" have been searched with no signed of missing man Michael W. Schmidt.

Deputies worked with 40 volunteers from the Illinois Search and Rescue Council Monday evening in Pawnee and could not find Schmidt, who is 59 years old. A further search Tuesday, which involved a K-9 handler and cadaver dog from the St. Louis area, also ended without finding the man.

Sangamon County Sheriff Wes Barr says divers are planning to check a pond by Wednesday in order to be sure "every possible location" is examined.

Barr says flooding in Sangamon County has complicated the search, but added that receding waters should start to make more places searchable.

Schmidt disappeared in Pawnee after looking for arrow heads with a friend. The friend said Schmidt is unable to speak because of a breathing tube in his neck, but he can hear and see. He is in poor health.

The friend tired to waive for Schmidt to return to the vehicle but he never did after he acknowledged him. When the friend was unable to locate Schmidt, the friend went to report him missing.

Schmidt is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and 135 pounds, with brown hair. Schmidt is in poor health and has a breathing tube in his neck.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 217-753-6666 or 911.