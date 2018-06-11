Resident jumps to safety during Decatur fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A resident jumped from a second story window on Monday to save themselves from a fire.

The Decatur Fire Department responded to a fire in the 1300 block of South Jasper Street around 10:15 a.m. Fire officials say they were dispatched for a house on fire and that a person had jumped from the window.

On scene crews reported smoke coming from the second floor and a fire on the first floor of the two story home. The fire was quickly put out by fire fighters.

The occupant who jumped was transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Damage was estimated at $25,000 for the structure and $10,000 for the content.