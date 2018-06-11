Police: Man looked for sex with boys online

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – A Mattoon man looked to have sex with boys he met online, police say.

Police say Thomas Patton 44, spent time trolling Facebook looking for boys. They say he asked a person who he thought was a male teen to meet him in a park so they could get involved in sexual acts. He came to that park just before 11 p.m. Friday to find a police officer waiting for him.

Patton faces charges for indecent solicitation of a child and solicitation to meet a child.

He is behind bars in the Coles County Jail.