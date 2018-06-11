Police: Arson suspect threatened to hurt firefighter

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man started a fire in his trailer and threatened responders when they arrived, police say.

Firefighters say the flames broke out at about 8:15 p.m. Saturday. The trailer is located in the 2500 block of Hedrick Court in Decatur.

In a sworn statement issued Monday, a battalion chief said Andrew Wilson, 24, approached him in the trailer. The firefighter told Wilson not to go to a bedroom where flames were and asked him to leave the trailer. Crews say he reacted by picking up a glass jar filled with plastic straws and told the chief he would “bash this over your head” if he didn’t leave in five seconds.

Police say Wilson did not hit the responder with the jar.

Officers say firefighters told them they found a notebook on a desk, along with burnt and whole pieces of paper under it and next to a white electrical cord. Crews say the cord was burned near the outlet, leading them to believe Wilson lit the paper on fire and put it on the power cord in order to make the fire look electrical.

Firefighters say the floor and wall near the outlet were burned.

Wilson is charged with aggravated arson and aggravated assault to a fireman. His bond is set at $75,000 in Macon County.