Mt. Zion Shootout gives fans sneak peek at future

MT. ZION -- The teams aren't wearing their real uniforms. Many head coaches aren't even present. Most importantly, March is a full nine months away.



But don't think June games are unimportant.



The 18 high school basketball teams at the Mt. Zion Shootout on Monday learned that. The slew of games represented a chance to see what the future will hold -- with last year's seniors graduated and the next crop of young stars entering the varsity level. It's an opportunity for player development, plus a chance to experiment with lineup combinations.