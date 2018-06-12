Illini basketball HQ to get $30 million boost

CHAMPAIGN -- When the Ubben Basketball Complex opened in 1998 it was among the top basketball facilities in the country. Fast forward 20 years, and times have changed.



Athletic director Josh Whitman, men's basketball coach Brad Underwood and women's basketball coach Nancy Fahey announced on Monday that the facility will be getting a $30 million renovation that will drastically increase the size of the complex and considerably increase the resources available to athletes.



As Whitman and Underwood explain, the team is hoping it will experience a similar surge in on-court success as it had in the years after the original facility went up in 1998.



