A man was shot in Decatur overnight

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur man is being treated for gunshot wounds.

Just after midnight Tuesday morning, a man says someone tried to rob him at the intersection of South Webster and East Wood Streets.

The suspect shot the man in the leg, where he then went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

