New Illinois license plates support Alzheimer's Association

(WAND) – Illinois debuts specialty license plates supporting the Alzheimer’s Association.

The purple plates will raise funds and awareness in the fight against Alzheimer’s.

The plate features a white background and the words “ENDALZ” with the Alzheimer’s Association’s signature color and logo.

"Alzheimer's Association specialty license plates will help raise dementia awareness, while also providing a steady source of additional revenue, so the Association can continue to offer the care and support that individuals and families facing Alzheimer's disease throughout Illinois desperately need,” says Jen Belkov, Vice President of Public Policy for the Alzheimer's Association Illinois Chapter.

To order your plate, visit cyberdriveillinois.com and click on "Pick-a-Plate", then "Specialty Plate". There is an additional annual fee of $25, of which $23 will go to the local Illinois Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association.