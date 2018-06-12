Weekend rains turn fields soggy, dry days ahead

(WAND) -- Several inches of rain since the weekend have easily erased any dry soils across central Illinois.

Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says after Monday, plenty of dry weather will return allowing fields to dry back up. Sunshine is expected Wednesday and will last right through the weekend. He says only a stray shower/storm is possible Friday as a warm front lifts through.

That same front will throw high temperatures into the low 90s with high humidity as well. This will allow for more rapid corn growth. Tasseling is expected to begin late this week into next week as growing degree units will surpass the 1135 threshold.

Ag Expert David Brown says weeds are expected to come busting through after the rain. He says applicators will be looking for opportunity this week when fields are dry enough to support equipment. That looks to happen later this week. Haying will be slowed this week now that the humidity will be up, but with several days of clear skies and warm weather on the way, that should change by the weekend.