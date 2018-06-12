Urbana council gives first approval of budget

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Urbana City Council has given its first approval to a proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year. That budget would include closing the Urbana Civic Center.

The closure is tentatively scheduled for Dec. 31.

The center operates at a loss of $40,000 to $50,000 per year and needs repairs, including a leaking roof.



There is a deficit of about $2.5 million in the city's general fund. Officials hope closing the center could fix that.



The city is also working on funding police and fire pensions.



If it closes, the civic center would house the facilities manager's office.



The council also gave initial approval to allowing dockless bike sharing.