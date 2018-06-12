Police: Man killed by officers after domestic call

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man is dead after being shot by police in Danville Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Sherman Street just before 2 a.m.

Police had been told a man was in the home threatening someone with a gun, but that he had later left the house.

Police said a description of him and his vehicle and license plate number was given and relayed to officers.

Officers spotted his vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. They said the man got out of the vehicle with a gun in his hand and refused orders to drop it. He was then fired upon by the officers.

The suspect's name has not yet been released, but officials said he is a 34-year-old from Danville.

Illinois State Police will take over the investigation.