School resource officers surveyed about marijuana use in schools

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Officials are warning about legalizing recreational marijuana, claiming studies show minors are using and selling it already in schools.

An independent survey of school resource officers in Illinois showed 58 perfect of drug incidents reported to the State Board of Education were marijuana related.

Over 30 percent of respondents saw an increase in marijuana-related incidents in their schools.

Almost 60 percent said that marijuana is the primary drug issue schools face today.

The Illinois Chiefs of Police, the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association, the School Resource Officers Association and Illinois Partners/Educating Voices came up with the survey to monitor the impact marijuana is having in Illinois schools.

Surveyed SROs said students predominantly obtain their marijuana from friends and drug dealers. A small percentage indicated medical marijuana access.

The coalition is continuing to investigate the impact marijuana has on state schools.