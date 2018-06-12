Murder suspect wanted on warrant

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A warrant is out for a deadly shooting suspect, a report from police says.

Officers say they’re looking for Alexander Boey, 26, as they investigate the death of 35-year-old Bernard Norvell in Decatur. Someone shot Norvell at about 12:45 a.m. on June 3 in the 400 block of East Stuart Street.

Norvell, who is from Chicago but at one point lived in Decatur, lost his life in a local hospital.

Police say Boey’s warrant is for first-degree murder, adding that he should be considered armed and dangerous. Officers want anyone with information about where Boey is to call Decatur police at (217)424-2711 or Crime Stoppers at (217)423-TIPS.

The house at the same East Stuart Street address caught fire on Sunday. Investigators are calling that fire an arson, but did not say if they think Boey was involved in it.

Norvell was the only victim in the shooting.