Beaver secretions used in new bourbon

TAMWORTH, N.H. (WAND) – A new bourbon uses secretions from beavers as an ingredient.

Eau De Musc is the new of the drink, which Tamworth Distilling in New Hampshire creates. It says secretions from the animal’s castor sacs are part of the flavoring.

The material is called castoreum, and the FDA says it is “generally recognized as safe”.

Tamworth Distilling says castoreum brings a fruit flavor and “rich leathery notes”, with a “creamy vanilla aroma” as well.

The drink also includes raspberries, Canadian snakeroot, fir needles, birch bark and maple syrup.