Police: Man claimed items taken from shelves were returns

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a man took items in a box store directly to returns for store credit.

A sworn statement from police says Delbert Shafer, 59, grabbed items from shelves at Menards. The store is located at 533 Market Drive in Forsyth.

Just before 1 p.m. on May 21, officers say Shafer took a RAC HDMI cable and a Greenlee pro coax compression tool to returns for $76.10 in store credit. They say he came back before 4 p.m. on the following day and again right after 8:30 p.m. that night. At that point, they say he took a DADO 8 inch saw blade set, a Morse 7 ¼ saw blade, a tape measure and a 3-pack of cutting blades to returns in exchange for over $180 in total credit.

Shafer is charged with theft by deception. Police say he has 10 past convictions on his record, including seven for larceny and three for burglary.

His bond is set at $3,000 in Macon County.