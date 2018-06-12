Man who had girls write on bodies he 'owned' them sentenced

CHICAGO (AP) - A Chicago man who prosecutors say had girls write on their bodies that he owned them has been sentenced to 28 years in prison for child pornography.



The U.S. attorney's office says 44-year-old Christopher M. Hall directed two underage girls he met in an online chat room to have sex with him and several men. One girl was 12 when he first contacted her online. In addition to Chicago, the encounters took place in Aurora, Illinois and Gary, Indiana.



Prosecutors say he made the girls write "Owned by CH" on their bodies, photograph it and send him the pictures. Investigators found over 7,000 pictures and videos of minors at his home.



Hall had pleaded guilty to inducement of a minor for the production of child pornography and knowingly transporting child pornography. Hall was sentenced Monday.

