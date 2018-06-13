Mid-State takes down big boys on way to Illinois title

DECATUR -- The Mid-State soccer club is on a mission to prove that Central Illinois soccer is as good as any in the country.



The Mid-State Cup brings in thousands of people to Decatur every year. Teams at all youth and high school levels have made dents in the regional scene, both on the boys and girls side. This summer the program took another step forward when the boys U17-18 team took home the Presidents Cup, the Illinois state title. Perhaps the highlight of the event was when head coach Colin Bonner and his squad took down the Chicago Fire's feeder team.