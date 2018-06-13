Residents want Sangamon County to become gun sanctuary

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Gun rights supporters want the county declared a gun sanctuary county.

Supporters came to the Sangamon County Board meeting Tuesday to request a resolution be adopted.

There was no resolution on the agenda, but three Springfield residents spoke in favor of a proposal.

Illinois counties like Christian County have adopted gun sanctuary resolutions.

However, even if the county were to pass a gun sanctuary resolution, it would not impact the enforcement of federal, state or local gun laws.



Christian County's resolution demanded that the Illinois General Assembly cease further actions restricting the rights of people to own guns.