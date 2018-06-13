Oath and Eastern IL Foodbank hold "Foodmobile" food giveaway

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Eligible Urbana-area families will be able to get food through the Oath and Eastern Illinois Foodbank "Foodmobile" giveaway.

A truckload of food will be donated at the Urbana VFW in the 1300 block of E. Main St. on June 13 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

All Champaign County residents who meet income eligibility criteria are welcome.

You are asked to bring boxes and bags to transport food.

To be eligible, a household must have an income of approximately $3,793 per month for a family of four.

Full eligibility criteria are listed below:

Maximum monthly income per eligible household:

Maximum monthly income per eligible household (for each additional household member over 8, add $644):

Household Size 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8

Monthly Income $1,859 $2,504 $3,148 $3,793 $4,437 $5,081 $5,726 $6,370