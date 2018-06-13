Man sentenced to prison for Subway robbery

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A man who robbed a fast-food restaurant in Champaign will be headed to prison for eight years.

31-year-old Steven E. Johnson of Thomasboro admitted to robbing an employee at the Subway restaurant at 1101 N. Mattis Avenue on April 6th.

On Tuesday, Johnson pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery and will be facing eight years in prison.

Johnson reportedly demanded money and said he would kill the cashier if it wasn’t handed over. The cashier gave $521 to Johnson, who then fled the scene.

After being identified on video surveillance, Johnson turned himself in to authorities a few weeks after the incident.

State’s Attorney Troy Lozar says Johnson had prior felony convictions for theft, driving under the influence and driving under revocation.