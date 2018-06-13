Witness describes 2016 Sprint store robbery

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Kankakee man is on trial for his alleged role in a 2016 robbery at a Sprint store.

A witness in the federal trial told the jury he and his mother and two employees of the Champaign store were robbed at gunpoint.

Two men bound them with zip ties and took off with 117 cell phones, including the witness's personal phone.

28-year-old Randy Williams is charged with driving a car that the two suspects got into after the robbery.

He is charged with interference with commerce by threat or violence.

The trial is expected to go through Thursday.