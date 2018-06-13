Asbestos discovered at Urbana elementary school

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Urbana School District is taking action after asbestos was found at an elementary school.

Asbestos pipe insulation was discovered at Yankee Ridge Elementary.

An environmental engineer was called in to test, mitigate, contain, and abate the area.

The asbestos was discovered Friday.

The fiber release happened on Wednesday, May 9.

Contractors were not aware at the time the pipe insulation may have contained asbestos when it was disturbed.

Everyone who was in the immediate area of the asbestos exposure was notified.

Students and staff were not present in the building when the incident occurred. The area was cleaned and cleared prior to the start of the school day.