Prosecution: Tinder killers planned woman's dismemberment while she was still alive

SALINE COUNTY, Nebraska (WAND) - Two people charged with murdering a woman they met on Tinder bought tools to dismember her while she was still alive, court documents claim.

51-year-old Aubrey Trail and 23-year-old Bailey Boswell are both charged with first-degree murder and improper disposal of human skeletal remains in the killing of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe of Lincoln, Nebraska.

Loofe went missing in November.

Loofe met Boswell through the Tinder dating app, and they went on a date Nov. 14. They had a second date planned for the next night.

Loofe was reported missing by her mother on Nov. 16.

Her dismembered body was found stuffed into garbage bags and dumped in a field in December.

Prosecutors said Trail and Boswell were caught on video at Home Depot in Lincoln on Nov. 15 buying tools to dismember Loofe hours before her death. She was actually at work at the time they were buying the tools, officials said.

Prosecutors claim Trail admitted to strangling Loofe with an extension cord.

Police think Boswell, who lived with Trail, helped him dismember her and get rid of her body.