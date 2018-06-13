Sangamon County Fair underway

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – On Tuesday, the Sangamon County Fair kicked off its five-day event in New Berlin.

The Fair runs from June 12 to Sunday, June 17 with events such as the Rodeo, Concerts, and the Demolition Derby.

Tuesday evening, Sangamon County held their annual Miss Sangamon County Fair Queen Pageant and under the direction of Cheryl Washko they crowned Chloe Leonard as the 2018 Miss Sangamon County Fair Queen. Chloe will represent Sangamon at the State Pageant in early January with the other county queens.

In the upcoming days there are other popular events such as the ITPA Truck and Tractor Pulls at 6 p.m. on Thursday; and Demolition Derby at 4 p.m. on Sunday. There are also concerts every evening featuring acts like Chris Lane and Midland.

Wednesday events include the Barnes Rodeo at 7 p.m. in the Grandstand and the musical act Brushville at 7:30 p.m. in the Miller Beer Pavilion.

For more information on fair events, musical acts, ticket prices, or for a map to the fairgrounds you can visit the Sangamon County Fair website at http://www.sangcofair.com/