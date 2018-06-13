Victim wrestles gun away from burglar in home invasion

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police need your help finding a burglar who broke into a home on June 7.

Police were called to the home in the 2900 block of Sherborn Rd. just before 8 p.m.

The homeowner confronted the burglar when the suspect pointed a gun at them and was able to wrestle it away.

The suspect is described as a skinny white man with a gray tank top, gray hat, and black gym shorts.

He was last seen running northwest from the home.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 788-8427.