Conservation district looking for feedback on 10 year plan

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Conservation District is looking for feedback on their master plan.

The Conservation survey lays out the 2018 master plan with projects to be completed over the next 10 years. Those include, determining community sentiment about existing facilities and services, recognizing district needs as identified by the community and defining strategic and measurable goals over the next 10 years.

"We're looking for everyone's input as we plan the District's future," says Executive Director, Paul Marien. "All Macon County residents are encouraged to complete the survey, regardless of how often you visit any of the conservation areas or participate in programs, if at all."

The district's last master plan was adopted in 2004. This 10 year plan is scheduled to be finalized in October.

Residents can take part in the survey through Friday, by clicking here.