Half price admission for fair, ALPLM

Clinton Walmart to close doors
CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Walmart in Clinton will soon close, according to a Walmart spokes person. e...
Investigation underway after 26-year-old shot in head
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police Officers are investigating a shooting on Wednesday afternoon.
BBB: Rural King Supply did not address complaints
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – Rural King Supply is under fire for accusations of poor customer service filed with the Better Business Bureau.
Attempted murder warrant issued after weekend shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An arrest warrant for attempted murder is active for a man police say shot someone.
Police need your help finding a missing 80-year-old
(WAND) – Illinois State Police has activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for a missing 80-year-old man.
WAND Interactive Radar
Company considers buying out GameStop
(WAND) – GameStop could soon be sold to new ownership.
Local girl goes viral after bringing horse to nursing home
FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) – A 9-year-old girl from Woodstock, Illinois has gone viral after bringing her Arabian show horse to a local nursing home.
Champaign-Urbana protest to push back against ICE
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Protesters are saying immigration enforcement leaders need to leave the Champaign-Urbana area.
Decatur Ambulance Service joins Hospital Sisters Health System
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The assets of Decatur Ambulance Service, Inc. have been purchased by Hospital Sisters Health System.
