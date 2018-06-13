Half price admission for fair, ALPLM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois State Fair is giving families a great deal this summer with their Double Play special.

For a limited time the Illinois State Fair and the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library & Museum for just $12. The promotion offers visitors half-price adult admission at both locations.

The tickets are only available for a short time. "Double Play" tickets can be purchased at the Emmerson Building on the state fairgrounds on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum on Monday through Friday 9 a.m. 4 p.m.

The ticket makes it easy for visitors to go to both events in one day, but you have until the end of the year to used the ALPLM ticket.

"This is a great opportunity, a great offer, for families to explore all the fun activities our city has to offer," said State Fair Manager Luke Sailer. "Both venues are family friendly destinations, and with the "Double Play" promotion we can help families affordably enjoy both tourist destinations."

The Illinois State Fair will take place August 9 through August 19. The fair is only 60 days away.

