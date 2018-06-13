Lincoln museum hosts Lincoln love story tours

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is holding tours this summer exploring the romance between Abraham Lincoln and Mary Todd.

The "Abe and Mary: Quite Contrary" walking tour will take people through downtown Springfield, past the spots where the two fell for one another, where they broke up, but where they ultimately reunited and married.

The tour is free and will be offered every Tuesday at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. in June, July and August.

The tour is about 1.5 miles long and takes about an hour.

The tour starts at the presidential museum (212 N. Sixth Street) and ends at the First Presbyterian Church (Seventh Street and Capitol Avenue).