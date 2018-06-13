Duckworth, Murphy want to prevent withdrawal of troops from South Korea

(WAND) - Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Christ Murphy (D-CT) have said they would work to prevent an withdrawal of U.S. troops from South Korea.

President Donald Trump has said he is considering withdrawing the 30,000 troops who are stationed there.

Duckworth and Murphy said the withdrawal would be a rash decision.

They introduced an amendment to the John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2019 that would prevent Trump from withdrawing troops without the U.S. Secretary of Defense certifying it is in our national security interest and would not undermine the security of our allies in the region.