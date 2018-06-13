CWLP requests public comment for energy planning

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - City Water, Light and Power officials are asking the public to weigh in on its Integrated Resource Plan.

The plan will identify what type and mix of generation will be the most reliable and cost effective to meet the community's needs for the next 20 years.

The IRP will compile data of CWLP's existing electric resources and other options such as, "wind, solar, natural gas combustion turbine, smaller reciprocating engines, power purchases from the market, demand side management and energy storage."



At the end of the process, the Springfield City Council will be presented with a number of different energy portfolios scenarios.

You can submit your opinions and comments until June 28 by clicking HERE.