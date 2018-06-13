Farm Income and Innovations Conference to be held in Normal

NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) - The 2018 Farm Income and Innovations Conference will be held July 31 to Aug. 1 in Normal. 

The theme is "Thriving in Today's Market. Real Management. Real Knowledge." 

The conference is hosted by the Illinois Farm Bureau.

It will be held at the Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, 201 Broadway Ave. 

The International Reception – Bridge the Event will be the kick-off on July 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Attendees will have their choice of the following breakout sessions:

Adding Value to Your Farm Income with Specialty Grain
Whole Farm & Family Financial Management: Timely Strategies & Lesson Learned
Situation & Outlook for Crop Prices for 2018/2019
Illinois Farmland Value and Lease Trends
How Meat Exports Enhance Your Bottom Line
Cost to attend the conference:

The costs are as follows:

$25/person for the International Reception
$35/person for conference (August 1 only)
$50/person for the International Reception & conference
Hotel – group rate $134/night

Coles County Farm Bureau members can register by contacting the Coles CFB office at 217-345-3276. Registration is due by July 1.

