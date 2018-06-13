UofI student sexually harassed on campus

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - UofI is warning students after a girl was sexually harassed on campus.

Tuesday evening near Japan House, a man started following a student and made suggestive comments about her appearance.

Campus police said the man slapped the student on the bottom before walking away.

He is described as a short, heavyset white man with blonde hair in a ponytail.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the University of Illinois Police Department at 217-333-1216. Witnesses may remain anonymous by calling Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 (373-TIPS).