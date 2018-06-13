Danville voters will decide on city manager issue

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville voters will be asked whether they want a city manager leading local government rather than an elected mayor.

The grassroots committee Moving Danville Forward gathered the more than 500 signatures, the necessary number to petition the court to place the question on the Nov. 6 ballot.

If a simple majority of voters approve it, Danville will switch from a mayor-alderman form to city manager-alderman form in the spring of 2019.

A mayor would still be elected, but a city manager would be the city's chief executive, overseeing day-to-day operations.