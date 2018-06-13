Gunpoint armed robberies lead to prison time

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A Champaign man involved on two gunpoint robberies is heading to prison.

Champaign County courts convicted Ohagie Corbitt, 21, in connection to two armed robberies on the early morning of Dec. 16. The News-Gazette reports the first happened at 3 a.m. in the 500 block of Champaign’s East White Street, when Corbitt pointed a gun at a woman and made her hand over cash and a cell phone, but not before demanding she change her password. She was trying to open her apartment building at the time.

The second happened after 5:40 a.m., when a woman let Corbitt into the Extended Stay America motel (610 Marketview Drive in Champaign) after noticing him trying to open the front door. The newspaper says she returned from her room’s bathroom to find Corbitt with a gun. He stole everything from her wallet, along with her phone and the phone of a friend who was sleeping in the motel room. He demanded that the friend sign out of her phone.

Police arrested Corbitt two weeks later before searching his home in the 200 block of East Green Street, where they found one of the cell phones and a BB gun. That gun looked like a real weapon.

Corbitt will serve eight years behind bars for two aggravated robbery charges. The News-Gazette reports the judge approved consideration for the Department of Corrections’ boot camp program.