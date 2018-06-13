Mosquitoes have tested positive for the West Nile virus

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)-- Mosquito season is here and the Macon Mosquito Abatement District has confirmed that the mosquitoes are testing positive for the West Nile virus.

MMAD leaders say the public needs to be careful.

People can develop fevers, tremors, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness, and many other things. So it's important that everyone does all they can to reduce as many mosquitoes from laying more eggs as possible.

"Mosquitoes breed in very little water if they can. A lot of crews will go out and find Gatorade caps or just beer bottles or anything with very little stranding water and they can produce hundreds of mosquitoes and can produce their eggs," says lab technician Sydney Camfield.

It's important that everyone cleans up after themselves and especially in swimming pools as they constantly seek for pools to lay their eggs.

A couple of traps have been set in Decatur and Mosquito Abatement District is doing their best to reduce the mosquito numbers.