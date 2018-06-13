Man takes off before hit-and-run crash

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police searched for a suspect after a chase in Decatur.

Officers say they first responded to an unfounded call along Main Street. At that point, a person left that area and ended up in a hit-and-run crash.

The person then fled the scene of that crash on foot. Police could be seen searching for them along Pershing Road.

WAND-TV received a number of calls and comments from viewers asking what happened in the chase.

There were no arrests and no injuries.