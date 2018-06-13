Confiscated, abandoned item auction coming soon

PAWNEE, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois leaders plan to auction off confiscated and abandoned property later in June.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources says the auction is happening Saturday, June 23 at the IDNR Jack Perschbacher Service Center, located at 505 10th Street in Pawnee. Items will be sold in as-is condition and all sales are final.

The DNR says a large list of items will be available, including (in approximate amounts):

244 assorted deer hunting tree stands and ladders

33 compound bows

11 crossbows

57 sport fishing rods and reels

58 leg hold and conibear traps

25 commercial fishing hoop nets

37 trail cameras

5 live traps

5 bicycles

Boxes of cut up deer antlers and several assorted coolers

People who attend will be able to inspect the items and register at 8 a.m. that morning. The auction will begin at 10 a.m. on that date.

Each purchase will involve a 15 percent buyer’s fee, which will be added on the total at the point of purchase. The DNR says it has the right to reject a payment or identification if it isn’t “in the best interest of the state of Illinois”.

Visa, MasterCard, Discover, cash, or cashier’s, personal or business checks will be accepted as payment methods.

Drinks and food will be provided by Boy Scout Troop 73 from Pawnee and Troop 77 from Raymond.