Rural road warning asks drivers to stop at intersections

DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Deputies issued a warning this week about the dangers of rural intersection driving.

The DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office say drivers are sometimes plowing through intersections in rural areas. The danger is greatest on places where there are only two stop signs.

Deputies are warning people that citations will be handed out for people who disobey the law and don’t stop first. Those tickets start at $120.

“As you approach these intersections, slow down and use caution,” deputies said in a Facebook post. “I know many of you live by the saying ‘no cop, no stop’. You need to reconsider that.”