Deputies: Driver in rollover crash fell asleep at wheel

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A driver fell asleep at the wheel in a Macon County rollover crash, deputies say.

It happened at about 8:35 p.m. on Route 51 south of Elwin, when a car hit another from behind and sent it off the road. That car is now totaled.

Its driver was released from Decatur Memorial Hospital after receiving treatment for minor injuries.

The driver who fell asleep was cited for failing to slow down and avoid an accident. Deputies have not named that person.

The crash remains under investigation.