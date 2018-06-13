Victim of deadly police shooting named

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Investigators named the man killed in Tuesday morning Danville shooting.

Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden says Danathe M. Gulliford, 34, lost his life after a shooting before 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Police shot Gulliford after a traffic stop. They say he refused to put down his gun when they ordered him to.

Officers say they were told someone was threatening someone with a gun at a home in the 600 block of Sherman Street. Police then followed car and license plate information, which led them to Gulliford.

McFadden says autopsy results are still pending, adding that the case remains under investigation.