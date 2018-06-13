Local players arrive at Shrine Game HQ

Illinois Shrine Game rosters pose during their visit to the children's hospital. (photo: @IHSFCA on Twitter) Illinois Shrine Game rosters pose during their visit to the children's hospital. (photo: @IHSFCA on Twitter)

BLOOMINGTON -- The teams for the annual East-West Illinois Shrine Football game have arrived on campus at Illinois Wesleyan for the start of practice, and the group visited Shriners Hospital for Children.

Gametime is 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 16th at Tucci Stadium. For more information visit the Shrine Game website.

East Squad (local players highlighted in bold)

Name Position School Class Coach
William Bauman ILB Grayslake North 6A Sam Baker
Jacob Beeson S Pana 3A Trevor Higgins
Ronald Clay S Mascoutah 5A Josh Lee
John Deering ILB Lake Forest 6A Chuck Spagnoli
Alec Devecchi OLB Normal Community 7A Wes Temples
Zach Donahue DL Dekalb 6A Matt Weckler
Cameron Elam DL Tri-Valley 2A Josh Roop
Justice Ferrier QB Williamsville 3A Aaron Kunz
Landon Florkowski OLB Red Hill 1A Billy Gray
Garrett Frank RB Marshall 2A Todd Evers
Gabe Fulton OL Newton 3A Jason Fulton
Chandler Gartner RB Peotone 3A Apostolos Tsiamas
Blake Geiss OL Wilmington 3A Jeff Reents
Tom Gustafson ILB Plainfield Central 7A Jonathon Pereiro
Brian Hailam OL Maroa Forsyth 2A Josh Jostes
Kenyea Houston OLB Chicago Westinghouse 5A Julius Carter
Drew Hout OL Flora 2A Brian Tackitt
Kollin Krumweide DB Clifton Central 2A Brian Spooner
Diondre Lewis S Warrensburg-Latham 2A Scott Godfrey
Nico LoDolce WR/TE Johnsburg 4A Dan DeBoeuf
Joe Malinowski OL Bloomington C. C. 3A Mike Moews
Ethan Miebach ILB Unity 4A Scott Hamilton
James Morris WR/TE Bloomington C.C. 3A Mike Moews
Andrew Neville OL Rolling Meadows 7A Matt Mishler
Nico Rendina OLB Wheaton St. Francis 5A Bob McMillen
Tyler Rich DL Pontiac 4A Buck Casson
Andrew Ryzek ATH/P/K Grant Communtiy 7A Chris Robinson
Tyler Siever WR/TE Carlyle 2A Chris Birkner
Tylan Stricklett WR/TE Westville 2A Guy Goodlove
Jayce Turner ILB Anna-Jonesboro 3A Brett Detering
Jaden Watkins-Jones DB Fisher 1A Jake Palmer
Trevor Webb OL Argenta-Oreana 1A Steve Kirk
Armani Webster S Chicago Tech 2A Jonathan Sanchez
Javon Williams QB Centralia 5A Bob Brenneisen
Kayden Wright DL Taylorville 4A Jeb Odam
Logan Zacharias DL Reed-Custer 3A Mark Wolf
Noah Zimmerman OL Monticello 3A Cullen Welter
Marcus Zimmerman WR/TE Vandalia 3A Jason Clay

West Squad

Name Position School Class Coach
Marcus Atnip ILB Moline 7A Mike Morrissey
Jake Bachman DB Eureka 3A Jason Bachman
Brock Baird ILB Quincy 6A Rick Little
John Benckendorf QB Streator 5A Brian Hassett
Dylan Berhal S Aurora West 8A Nate Eimer
Ty Bick S Calhoun 1A Aaron Elmore
Nolan Bielskis DB Byron 3A Jeff Boyer
Aaron Boley OL Washington 5A Darrell Crouch
Lucas Britinstine DL North Mac 3A Dan Carlson
Caden Buettner OL LaSalle-Peru 5A Jose Medina
Ben Buresh ATH/P/K Annawan Wethersfield 1A Brandon Johnston
Kevin Caldwell, Jr WR/TE Alton 7A Eric Dickerson
AJ Christensen WR/TE Forreston 1A Dennis Diduch
Dalton Crane S Pleasant Hill 1A Mike Giles
Jonny Darrah OLB Mt. Olive 1A Brian Borkowski
Jacob Dennison OL Mercer County 2A Andrew Hofer
Aaron Deter DB Morrison 1A Cory Bielema
Connor Dickenson ILB Glenwood 5A David Hay
Jalen Griffin RB Rockford East 7A Gary Griffin
T’Nahleg Hall RB Richwoods 5A Roland Brown
Alex Harvey ILB Rochelle 4A Kevin Crandall
John Hiel OL Bushnell West Prairie 2A Dave Roddis
Parker Howard OLB Morton 5A Tim Brilley
Zachary Kincade ILB East Alton-Wood River 3A Greg Herron
Riley Langford S Hamilton 2A Travis Cook
Brett Lehman OL Harvard 4A Sean Saylor
James Malone DL Alton Marquette 3A Darrell Angleton
Cody Maxwell DL Cuba 1A Elliot Craig
Gage Miller OLB Canton 4A Cody Miller
Cayden Muench WR/TE Auburn 2A Dave Bates
Grant Peebles DL Pleasant Hill 1A Mike Giles
Kaleb Plattenberger S West Carroll 2A Matt Leitzen
Drew Sauerwein QB Jerseyville 5A Jon Adkins
Collin Schmidt DL Rockridge 2A Sam Graves
Austin Schroeder OLB Fulton 1A Patrick Lower
Marcus Shetter OLB Sterling 5A Jon Schlemmer
Darrell Smith RB Alton 7a Eric Dickerson
Keenan Streitmatter QB Richwoods 5A Roland Brown
Matt Thoele OL Springfield 6A Roy Gully
Owen Thomas OL Aurora West 8A Nate Eimer
Rahveon Valentine RB Lena-Winslow 1A Rick Arand
Brayden Walton OL Forreston 1A Dennis Diduch
Brandon Welty DL Camp Point 1A Brad Dixon
Blake Wittman WR/TE Jerseyville 5A John Atkins
