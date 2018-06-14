1 dead, 1 injured in homicide investigation

SOUTH JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police in South Jacksonville are investigating why a woman was killed on Wednesday. 

South Jacksonville Police Officers responded to 1700 block of South East Street at about 6:30 p.m. for a disturbance call. Officers located a deceased female in the residence. Other officers found an injured man several houses down in a driveway. 

South Jacksonville Police, Jacksonville Police and Illinois State Police conducted interviews and combed the scene for evidence. Around 1:30 a.m. officer arrested 24-year-old Glenn C. VanAvery. 

The Morgan County Coroner identified the victim as 51-year-old Ruth  VanAvery. She died from multiple stab wounds. 

Glenn was preliminarily charged with aggravated assault and attempted murder. Additional charges are expected, once an autopsy has been preformed. 

