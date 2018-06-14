Moweaqua Fire Dept. gets new rig

Posted:

MOWEAQUA, Ill. (WAND) - The Moweaqua Fire Department has a new ambulance rig.

The rig was donated by the Moweaqua Ambulance Trustees.

It is a non-transport rig and will be the primary apparatus responding to EMS calls.

It will also be used as a rehab unit on structure fires so responders can get in and cool down or warm up.

