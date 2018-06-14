Rauner wants independent probe into sexual harassment at Capitol

(WAND) - Governor Bruce Rauner is calling for an independent probe into claims of sexual harassment at the Capitol.



Rauner stopped at the University of Illinois Wednesday and said there should be no conflict of interest in investigating the claims.

Complaints have been brought against State Rep. Lou Lang and Tim Mapes, the former chief of staff to House Speaker Mike Madigan.

Madigan is accused of turning a blind eye and not taking action when complaints about another lawmaker were brought forward to him.