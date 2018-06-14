Burglary suspect found hiding in muddy creek

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A burglary suspect who was hiding in a muddy creek surrendered to police.

38-year-old Isaac Duncan of Warrensburg was wanted on a Sangamon County burglary warrant.

Duncan was arrested after county deputies, Sherman police, federal officers, and state police searched near Cantrall.

Three canine units and a helicopter were even used to try and track him down Tuesday.

Around 3:15 p.m., a Sangamon County deputy spotted Duncan in Sherman. The deputy tried to make a traffic stop, but Duncan fled and the pursuit was canceled for safety reasons.

Around 3:30 p.m., a resident in the 900 block of Gabbert Rd. called dispatch and told them someone had driven through their backyard and crashed into a wooded area. A man and woman ran from the car into the wooded area.

Police found and arrested the woman, 35-year-old Ashley D. Franklin in Warrensburg, but could not find Duncan.

A couple of hours later, police were just about to call off their search, but someone called 911 and said a man was running across Gabbert Rd. near Goldenrod Lane.

A homeowner said the man ran into a nearby creek.

State police announced they were about to take a canine off its leash to pursue Duncan, when Duncan decided to surrendered.

Officers on scene said Duncan was covered in mud when he emerged and even compared his appearance to Arnold Schwarzenegger's character in the movie "Predator."

Franklin also was wanted on a burglary warrant.

Both were booked into the Sangamon County Jail.