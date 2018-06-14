Man calls deputies to report someone sold him bad meth

PUTNAM COUNTY, Florida (WAND) - A man landed himself behind bars after calling the sheriff's office to complain about someone selling him by meth.

49-year-old Douglas Kelly of Hawthorne called saying he had purchased methamphetamine the previous week and had a bad reaction after smoking it.

He told them he was sold, "the wrong drug," and he wanted the narcotics tested so he could "press charges" on the person who sold it to him.

Kelly asked if he could come to the sheriff's office to have the quality of the drug tested.

He drove to the office and handed detectives a clear, crystal-like substance wrapped in foil. It tested positive for methamphetamine.

Kelly was arrested and charged with possession.

He was walked over to the Putnam County Jail and is being held on a $5,000 bond.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office released a comedic reminder to the public saying, "Remember, our detectives are always ready to assist anyone who believes they were misled in their illegal drug purchase."